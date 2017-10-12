Loamlands – “Fall Of The Star High School Running Back” (The Mountain Goats Cover)

The new podcast I Only Listen To The Mountain Goats is a fascinating endeavor. In every episode, host Joseph Fink talks with Mountain Goats frontman John Darnielle about one of the songs from his voluminous back catalog. (And since Darnielle writes songs faster than anyone can podcast, they’ll never run out of material.) Every week, another artist will chip in with a cover of the song under discussion. Right now, Fink and Darnielle are working their way through the Mountain Goats’ classic 2002 album All Hail West Texas. And on the debut episode, that meant Against Me! frontwoman Laura Jane Grace covering the opening track “The Best Ever Death Metal Band In Denton.” Today, we get the second episode. And we get the North Carolina folk-punk band Loamlands, whose leader Kym Register appears on the episode, covering that album’s track two, “Fall Of The Star High School Running Back.” It’s a sprawling, melodic take on the song, turning an original that clocked in at under two minutes into something that spans five and a half. Check it out below.

<a href="http://themountaingoats.bandcamp.com/album/i-only-listen-to-the-mountain-goats" target="_blank">I Only Listen to the Mountain Goats by Loamlands</a>

And here’s the full episode of the podcast:

Loamlands’ album Sweet High Rise is out now on Middle West. Meanwhile, the Mountain Goats just dropped the acoustic bandcamp EP Marsh Witch Visions.