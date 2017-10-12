John Legend – “Penthouse Floor” (Feat. Chance the Rapper) Video

Last year, John Legend released his Darkness And Light album, slightly turning up the political intensity that was always there in his smooth, engaging R&B. And today, he’s come out with a video for “Penthouse Floor,” the Chance The Rapper collab that works as a lament about society’s divisions. In the clip, Legend plays a hotel room-service waiter who serves rich folks while a protest rages outside. In a quiet moment, he imagines a coming-together that he knows is impossible. Dominique DeLeon directed the video, and Chance is sadly not in it. Check it out below.

Darkness And Light is out now on Columbia.