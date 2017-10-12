Big Tymers Announce Reunion Show

When the first wave of Cash Money Millionaires were at their peak circa Y2K, the Big Tymers were one of their definitive acts. The duo of Cash Money impresario Birdman (fka Baby) and producer extraordinaire Mannie Fresh gave us five albums including 2000’s I Got That Work, which generated at least two stone-cold Southern rap classics in “Get Your Roll On” and “Number 1 Stunna,” and 2002’s #1-debuting Hood Rich, which included their biggest hit, “Still Fly.” Birdman and Mannie haven’t performed or recorded together in more than a decade, but that’s about to change. As part of Red Bull Sound Select’s 30 Days In Chicago next month, Big Tymers will reunite to headline influential Chicago music blog Fake Shore’s Drive’s 10th anniversary celebration. It’s going down Nov. 4 at the Portage Theatre, and rising Detroit rapper Tee Grizzley will open. Get your roll on down memory lane below.