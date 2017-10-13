Watch Lindsey Buckingham & Christine McVie Do “Lay Down For Free” On James Corden

A few months ago, the old Fleetwood Mac bandmates Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie got back together to release a self-titled duets album. And on last night’s episode of James Corden’s Late Late Show, the two studio-rock veterans got together to perform the album track “Lay Down For Free.” Even if you’re not necessarily a Fleetwood Mac fan, there’s something beautiful about watching two people who are so good at what they do at work. Check it out below.

Lindsey Buckingham/Christine McVie is out now on Atlantic.