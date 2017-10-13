Alex Calder Dropped From Captured Tracks After Sexual Assault Allegation

Canadian musician Alex Calder was scheduled to release a new album next week (10/20) via Captured Tracks, but the label confirms that he has been dropped and they will not be proceeding with the release of the album as planned after being alerted to a sexual assault allegation. Here’s their full statement to Stereogum:

Recently, an allegation of sexual assault against Alex Calder has come to our attention. We have been working tirelessly to speak with all parties involved and are no longer working with Alex moving forward. We feel it is important to preserve the privacy of the third party involved, and therefore we do not feel it is our place as company to share any further details. We will not be proceeding with the release of his album, previously set to come out October 20th.

Calder announced his album back in August and released a number of singles from it in advance of its release. He was scheduled to perform a few shows later this month, but he has been removed from those shows. Last night, Calder tweeted this before the news was public:

(These tweets have since been deleted.)