Watch St. Vincent Cover Patsy Cline’s “Crazy”

Last week, with her new album MASSEDUCTION looming, St. Vincent appeared on the BBC live-music show Later… With Jools Holland to perform her single “New York.” And as Consequence Of Sound points out, that wasn’t the only song she performed on the show. During an interview segment with Holland, Annie Clark mentioned that she’d listened to country music while growing up in Texas, and then she covered Patsy Cline’s immortal 1961 classic “Crazy” with Holland himself playing piano. Clark’s version of the song is faithful to the original and also absolutely gorgeous. Watch it below.

MASSEDUCTION is out now on Loma Vista.