Stream Bell Witch Mirror Reaper

Mirror Reaper, the new album from Seattle doom metal duo Bell Witch, is an immersive, enveloping, cinematic piece of work. The entire thing is one 84-minute song, and it ranges from crushing heaviness to spacious, minimal beauty. The entire thing is informed by the death of former drummer Adrien Guerra, who helped form the band in 2010, left in 2015, and passed away in his sleep last year at the age of 35. But even if you don’t know its tragic backstory, this is still a colossal album, one to get lost in. Stream it below, via Noisey.

Mirror Reaper is out 10/20 on Profound Lore.