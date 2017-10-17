Common Holly – “Lullaby”

Next week, Montreal musician Brigitte Naggar is putting out a new album, Playing House, as Common Holly. (It was pushed back from its original release date last month.) We’ve already heard a few songs from it — “Nothing,” “If After All,” and the title track — and she recently shared a final single from it before the whole thing comes out in full. It’s a tender and sparse one called “Lullaby” that features haunting piano accompaniment from Jean-Michel Blais, and it’s depressingly sweet in the way that a lot of the songs from this album are in that they focus on a love gone awry. “I’ll be kissing the ground to know you’re okay,” Naggar sings gently, still wrapped up in the moments before it all fell away. Listen below.

Playing House is out 10/23 via Solitaire Recordings. Pre-order it here.