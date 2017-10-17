New Arcade Fire Single Censored In Canada

Several references to suicide and self-harm on “Creature Comfort,” one of the singles from Arcade Fire’s recent album Everything Now, have been censored by the band’s label for Canadian airplay. Global News reports that that words “suicide” and “dying” have been removed from the lyrics “Assisted suicide/ She dreams about dying all the time/ She told me she came so close/ Filled up the bathtub and put on our first record,” and the words “pills” and “cut” have been edited out of “Some girls hate themselves/ Hide under the covers with sleeping pills/ Some girls cut themselves/ Stand in the mirror and wait for the feedback.” (They don’t play Arcade Fire on the radio in America, so it’s not an issue here.)