Earlier this year, Young Thug released a new album, Beautiful Thugger Girls, and today he’s shared a video for the country-inspired track “Family Don’t Matter.” The lavish-looking video continues Thug’s fixation on horses and features him sitting in a stable and getting in a carriage that takes him to a barnyard party where featured vocalist Millie Go Lightly does a little show. Check it out below.

Beautiful Thugger Girls is out now.