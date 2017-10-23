Harry Styles Groped By Fan Onstage In Hollywood

Even after the disquieting torrent of news about sexual assault, some people still aren’t getting it. For instance, look at all these selfish dolts invading the personal space of musicians on stage. A few weeks ago it was the man who jumped on stage at an Alvvays concert in Antwerp and tried to kiss frontwoman Molly Rankin. And now footage has emerged of someone grabbing Harry Styles’ crotch during his performance Saturday at the Hollywood Bowl.

The former One Direction singer was performing at We Can Survive, an all-star cancer benefit also featuring Lorde, Khalid, Sam Smith, Pink, Kesha, Sam Hunt, Macklemore, and Alessia Cara. During a particularly intense section of his song “Kiwi,” he crouched at the front of the stage to wild out with the audience, at which point a hand reached up and groped his privates. He seemed shaken, as you’d expect from someone who was just sexually assaulted.

Please keep your hands to yourself.