Loretta Lynn, Recovering From Stroke, Makes Surprise Appearance For Country Music Hall Of Fame Induction
Loretta Lynn made a surprise appearance at the Country Music Hall Of Fame induction ceremony last night, one of her first public appearances since she had a stroke earlier this year that led to her cancelling her tour and postponing a new album. Lynn took the stage to formally induct country star Alan Jackson and in her speech she recalled meeting Jackson for the first time and knowing that he would “be one of the greatest singers in country music.” Watch a clip of her speech below.