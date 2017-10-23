Watch U2’s Unplugged Performance On Brazilian TV

U2 appeared on the Brazilian TV show Fantástico Sunday evening to discuss their upcoming fourteenth studio album, Songs Of Experience, with host Alvaro Pereira Junior. Forgoing the traditional in-studio performance, the foursome played on a rooftop against the São Paulo skyline — and, weirdly, they didn’t play any songs from the upcoming album. Via the @U2 fan site, watch their acoustic performance of 2013’s Nelson Mandela biopic song “Ordinary Love” as well as their full interview and a TV segment featuring “Vertigo.”