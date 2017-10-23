The National – “I’ll Still Destroy You” Video

Now that we’re well into autumn it’s a good time to revisit Sleep Well Beast, the latest impeccable LP from the National. They’ve thoughtfully reminded you of its existence today by releasing Allan Sigurðsson and Ragnar Kjartansson’s video for “I’ll Still Destroy You.” In case you’ve forgotten, that’s the eerie electronics-infused brooder accented by what sounds like a ringtone. It’s a very pretty piece of music that slowly works its way to a big, aggressive climax; meanwhile its video finds the band performing in an atypical venue marked by confetti and unflattering lighting. Watch it below.

Some background from the press release:

“I’ll Still Destroy You” was directed by Allan Sigurðsson and Icelandic performance and installation artist Ragnar Kjartansson. Ragnar, who also appears in the video, collaborated with The National for “A Lot Of Sorrow” which saw the band play their song “Sorrow” for six hours in front of a live audience at MOMA’s PS1. “I’ll Still Destroy You” was filmed in Copenhagen, Denmark during the Aaron and Bryce Dessner created HAVEN Festival. It was shot in one hour at Dope & Korruption, a pop-up bar created by Ragnar offering arancini, chocolate truffles, prosecco, classical music and a sailor striptease. During the video shoot the bar was shut down by Danish security officials and destroyed the day after.

Sleep Well Beast is out now on 4AD.