Queens Of The Stone Age Hide Free Tickets In NYC Subway

Queens Of The Stone Age are playing Madison Square Garden tomorrow night in support of their new album, Villains. Tickets are, of course, still available to purchase, but if you can’t or don’t want to pay for one you can try your luck on the New York City subway system. The band has announced that they’ve hidden three pairs of tickets in three different stations along the Q line (57th Street/7th Avenue, 14th Street-Union Square, and Canal Street/Broadway), as Gothamist points out. They were put there a couple hours ago and might still be around — apparently they’re placed near the poles on the platform. The stations where tickets are placed also got a small redesign:

