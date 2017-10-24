Calvin Harris – “Faking It” (Feat. Kehlani & Lil Yachty) Video

Superstar dance producer Calvin Harris had the smart idea to fill his new album Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 with appearances from rappers and pop singers. And after he hit with the Pharrell/Katy Perry/Big Sean collab “Feels,” he’s followed it up with a video for “Faking It,” the album track that features cult R&B star Kehlani and bubbletrap sensation Lil Yachty. The clip takes place entirely in some hazy, moonlit winter wonderland, and it features a sports car made entirely of ice, a CGI panther, and a whole lot of sharks. It’s fun! Watch it below.

Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 is out now on Columbia.