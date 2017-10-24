Angel Olsen – “Special” Video

Last month, Angel Olsen announced that she was releasing a new B-sides and rarities collection called Phases and shared a previously unreleased 7-minute slow sway called “Special.” Today, that song gets a similarly contemplative self-directed video featuring melty, lo-res footage of Olsen hanging out around town and doing fun things like going antiquing and playing with goats. Here’s her statement on the vid:

My friend came to visit me for a week and I had all these grand ideas about how to make another video. But it’s been a long year of touring and videos and pressure to keep on being important or interesting. So I woke up the next day and changed my mind, deciding it would be best to just capture the days we were hanging and to occasionally have the camera up. Those days were some of the hardest and also sweetest of the summer. We spent much of the time talking about the current state of affairs and how everyone has been going through tremendous change and having to make hard choices. Maybe it’s just this year, but it feels that we’re entering a new era, one that requires us to really pay more attention to the world and ourselves in it. What I realized is that going through a hard time and talking about it with friends makes you feel your friendships and who you are, and sometimes it takes a weird year to recognize what you still have.

Watch below.

Phases is out 11/10 via Jagjaguwar.