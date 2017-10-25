Watch Margo Price Play “All American Made,” Talk About The “Shut Up And Sing” Mentality On The Daily Show

The old-school country music badass Margo Price just released All American Made, a new album that gets into thorny material about the fucked-up state of the United States Of America. And last night, she was a guest on The Daily Show, where she talked with host Trevor Noah about the impulses that went into the new record and about the reactions from certain fans who want her to keep politics out of music. And as an online bonus, she also played a stirring guitar-and-piano rendition of the new album’s title track. Watch the interview and the performance below.

All American Made is out now on Third Man.