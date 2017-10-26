swim good now – “It Was The Longest Day Ever” (Feat. Half Waif & Georgian Bay)

Toronto’s swim good now (fka swim good, aka Jon Lawless) has been known to produce bumpin’ track after bumpin’ track, with a few slow (but still bumpin’) jams in between. Having frequently teamed up with contemporary Ryan Hemsworth, Lawless’ collaborative career will soon culminate into Daylight, a full-length record on Hemsworth’s label, Secret Songs.

The lead single, “It Was The Longest Day Ever,” features fellow Canadian duo Georgian Bay plus Half Waif’s Nandi Rose Plunkett. It’s probably the softest and quietest song from Lawless to date — even more so than his 2015 track “Capital” — and was recorded mostly on his Samsung Galaxy.

“I miss you so much, it’s maddening,” he sings atop softly plucked guitar, arpeggiated piano, and hardly a trace of any synthesizers. Not until the outro does anything electric become prominent, and even then it blends right in with his falsetto-fueled lament. “It Was The Longest Day Ever” may stick out in swim good now’s current repertoire, but especially with the growing list of collaborators, it’s sure to find a home on his forthcoming LP.

Daylight is coming soon on Secret Songs.