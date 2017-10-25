Watch Japanese Breakfast, With A String Section, Play Tiny Desk Concert

Soft Sounds From Another Planet, the album that Japanese Breakfast released earlier this year, is a gorgeous collection of synthy dreampop. But when band mastermind Michelle Zauner took part in NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts video series, she reinvented three of the songs from that album. At her Tiny Desk show, Zauner teamed up with the Rogue Collective, a DC-based string section. (They also joined her onstage at her DC show that night.) Together, they gave new readings to three Soft Sounds songs, including the early single “Boyish.” Watch the video below.

Soft Sounds From Another Planet is out now on Dead Oceans.