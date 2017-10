The music world is mourning the death of Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie, particularly in his native Canada, where the Hip are regarded as a national treasure. We’ve seen tributes from fellow Canucks ranging from Leslie Feist to Justin Trudeau, and last night Japandroids contributed their own. At Toronto’s Massey Hall, the Vancouver rock deities bashed their way through “Nautical Disaster” from the Hip’s 1994 release Day For Night. Watch footage below via Exclaim.