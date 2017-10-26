Sufjan Stevens – “John My Beloved (iPhone Demo)”

Next month, Sufjan Stevens will release his The Greatest Gift mixtape, a collection of outtakes, remixes, and demos of songs that appeared on his great 2015 album Carrie & Lowell. We’ve already posted the unreleased song “Wallowa Lake Monster.” And now Stevens has also shared a spare, fragile acoustic demo version of the Carrie & Lowell highlight “John My Beloved” — one that, if the title is to be believed, he recorded on his iPhone. And while it might not stand up to the full, produced version of the song, it still sounds absolutely lovely even without that thrumming synth. Listen to it below.

The Greatest Gift – Outtakes, Remixes & Demos From Carrie & Lowell is out 11/24 on Asthmatic Kitty