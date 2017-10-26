Tori Amos, Rita Ora Say They Were Not Aware Of Accusations Against Terry Richardson Before Working With Him

Many female artists have been photographed by or worked on music videos with Terry Richardson, among them Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, and Miley Cyrus. Richardson has had a reputation for mistreating some of his female subjects for years now, and earlier this week, Condé Nast reportedly blacklisted him from working with any of their publications.

Both Tori Amos and Rita Ora shared comments about working with Richardson, stating that they were unaware of the allegations made against him at the time they participated in photoshoots with him. Amos is featured in the upcoming issue of V Magazine for their Cult Icons portfolio. Amos — who has long been a vocal supporter of the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAIIN) — shared the following message via Facebook:

For the upcoming edition of V Magazine, I along with others took part in a photo shoot for their Cult Icons portfolio.

The magazine had commissioned the photographer Terry Richardson to take these shots.

At the time, I was not aware of the various accusations made against Richardson, had I been I would never have taken part. I am disgusted by the nature of the allegations and can only stand strong with the women who were subjected to this abuse over the years.

As the first spokesperson and longtime supporter of RAINN, the Rape Abuse And Incest National Network, I can only hope that we all continue to speak out and break the silence about these kinds of abuses and stand strong together against these predators and those who support them.

Tori Amos

RAINN 1 800 656 HOPE

RAINN http://rainn.org

Ora worked with Richardson on a shoot for a French magazine called Lui in 2016. In a Guardian profile that was published today, she states that she enjoyed working with Richardson, but was not aware of the allegations made against him at the time. “If I was aware of any of the accusations against Terry I would of course have rethought my decision,” she says.