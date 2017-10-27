Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – “Fort Knox”

Our latest window into Noel Gallagher’s experimental new High Flying Birds album Who Built The Moon? is “Fort Knox,” a noise-infused, quasi-instrumental electro-psych epic that reminds me of Primal Scream’s XTRMNTR of all things. It’s even more out-there than lead single “Holy Mountain,” and it seems to confirm that this album will push Gallagher out of his Beatles-worshipping comfort zone as advertised. In fact, Gallagher reveals in a statement that “Fort Knox” was inspired by Kanye West’s “Power,” which makes all kinds of sense:

It was the last track finished on the last day in the studio. It started from a conversation talking about the Kanye West track ‘The Power’. The singer, Y-See, had never even heard the track and she started to do this vocal over it and it was like: fucking hell! It all just fell in to place.

Presumably this tweet from Liam is a review:

This 1 sounds like Christina Aguilera riveting lyrics as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 27, 2017

Who Built The Moon? is out 11/24 on Sour Mash. Pre-order it here.