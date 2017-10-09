Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – “Holy Mountain” (Feat. Paul Weller)

Just three days ago, the former Oasis singer Liam Gallagher released his solo debut As You Were. And later this fall, his brother Noel, along with his High Flying Birds backing band, will release the new album Who Built The Moon, which he recorded with producer David Holmes. (Liam has already talked shit about it on Twitter.) This morning, Noel has shared “Holy Mountain,” the first single from his new album. It might be named after a classic of psychedelic, surreal cinema, but “Holy Mountain” is really a pretty straightforward song, a riff-rock rave-up with some flute in there. Gallagher recorded it with Paul Weller, the Brit-rock elder statesman who used to lead the Jam and the Style Council, on organ. Below, listen to the song and read what Noel has to say about it.

Noel says:

It was one of the first things David and I did on the first week of working together. I knew instantly that it was going to be the first single. There’s so much joy in it. Until the day I die, it will be one of my favourite pieces of music that I’ve ever written. It sounds great live. My kids love it, my friends’ kids all love it and I am sure “the kids” will love it.

Who Built The Moon is out 11/24 on Sour Mash/Caroline.