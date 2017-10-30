Costumed Woman Attacks Regrettes Singer Onstage At Growlers Six

This past weekend, the Growlers, the band that formerly curated the California music festival Beach Goth, headlined their own Growlers Six festival at the Los Angeles Waterfront. The Growlers headlined both days of the festival, and artists like the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Modest Mouse, Dan Auerbach, and Danny Brown performed. But during yesterday’s set from LA punk band the Regrettes, it appears that a costumed woman jumped onstage and attacked singer Lydia Night.

Here’s footage:

was watching The Regrettes who are awesome and was about to take a video of how great their singer is when this crazy person came running through the crowd hitting people, fought security, and jumped on stage to continue to be an asshole. #whatanasshole #theregrettes #thegrowlerssix #notpunkrock @lolmonday @thegrowlerssix A post shared by Christina (@theportablechristina) on Oct 29, 2017 at 2:13pm PDT

And here is what appears to be the immediate aftermath of the attack:

.. so this just happened at the Growlers Six w/ Lydia of the Regrettes. Security didn’t do shit til the last second. She was attacking people. Good job security. pic.twitter.com/DN5vTSvoLz — Marcus Grande (@chewedxup) October 29, 2017

A couple of other tweets from the event:

Someone just ran on stage and started fighting the lead singer of The Regrettes wtf. The set got cancelled this is wack — noJ (@jonprovens) October 29, 2017

If I was that girl from the regrettes I'd be so fucking mad at the rest of the band damn they did her dirty — jocie fan account (@doIIpxrts) October 29, 2017

Member of the band were in contact with police after the attack.

UPDATE: The band’s singer Lydia Night has shared a statement via Instagram, which reads in part: “Yesterday, someone invaded my safe space in an aggressive manner and that is absolutely not okay. Thank you for all of your concern and love. I am still pretty shocked about what went down, but I will be totally fine. I did not know the girl who attacked me. I was told she was on a lot of drugs and mistook me for someone else.” Read the full statement below.