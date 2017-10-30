Watch Julien Baker Sing “Good News” With Half Waif & Petal In NYC

On Friday, Julien Baker released her absolutely astonishing new album Turn Out The Lights. And on Friday night, she headlined her biggest-ever New York show at Town Hall, a gorgeous and ornate seated venue in the middle of Town Hall. Baker has lately been touring with two other women who come from the DIY scene, Half Waif’s Nandi Rose Plunkett and Petal’s Kiley Lotz. And during the final songs of the evening, both Plunkett and Lotz joined Baker onstage, as did Camille Faulkner, the violinist who played on some of the songs from Turn Out The Lights. The four of them clustered around a single microphone and sang a haunting version of “Good News,” a devastating song from Baker’s 2015 debut Sprained Ankle. Watch a fan-made video below, via Brooklyn Vegan.

Turn Out The Lights is out now on Matador.