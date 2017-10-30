Chance The Rapper To Host SNL Next Month, Taylor Swift & Eminem Announced As Musical Guests

Chance The Rapper has been a musical guest on Saturday Night Live twice — once in 2015, and once last year, when he helped out on a couple of sketches. He also guested with Kanye West when West was a musical guest in 2016. Next month, Chance will return to SNL, but he won’t be the musical guest. He’ll be the host. And for Chance’s episode, the musical guest will be another extremely famous Midwestern rapper: Eminem.

SNL just announced their list of guests and hosts for next month’s shows. The Chance/Eminem show will air 11/18. Before that, Larry David will host 11/4, with Miley Cyrus as musical guest. And on the 11/11 show, Girls Trip star Tiffany Haddish will host, and past SNL host Taylor Swift will be the musical guest.