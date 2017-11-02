Kindling – “Better World”

Pumped-up shoegaze outfit Kindling are on the cusp of their upcoming LP, Hush. Today they release the third single from the album, following the quick-burning “Destroy Yrself” and the sweet-and-fuzzy “For Olive.” “Better World” offers a dizzying change of pace; subdued harmonic vocals float above a slow-chugging guitar, swirling riffs, and a patient drumbeat. Listen below.

Kindling tour dates:

11/10 Brooklyn NY @ Trans-Pecos

11/11 Florence MA @ 13th Floor

11/12 Providence RI @ News Cafe

11/16 Burlington VT @ Speaking Volumes

11/17 Sherbrooke QC @ Le Murdoch

11/18 Montreal QC @ Atomic Cafe

11/19 Cambridge MA @ TBA

Hush is out 11/10 via 6131. Pre-order it here.