Stef Chura impressed us early this year with her debut album Messes. The Detroit indie-rocker has just signed to Saddle Creek, who are reissuing the record early next year, and that announcement comes along with a new music video for album closer “Speeding Ticket” from Tempe Hale and Ambar Navarro. It features stop motion animation, a house party, and a lot of Stef Chura looking pensive. Watch below.

The Messes reissue is out 2/2 via Saddle Creek.