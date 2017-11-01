Watch Superorganism Play “Something For Your M.I.N.D” On Jools Holland

Earlier this year, we learned of the existence of Superorganism, a London/New England collective led by a teenage Japanese singer named Orono. After “Something For Your M.I.N.D.,” their twinkly and charismatic debut single, was taken down for sample-clearance issues, the group singed to Domino and gave the song an official release. And on the most recent episode of Later… With Jools Holland, the long-running BBC live-music show, they made what must be their TV debut. In person, Superorganism gave off an awkward, shambling charm, even if Orono looked like she’d rather be anywhere other than in front of a TV camera. And either the group used heavy amounts of tape-looping live or they just lip-synced the whole performance. Check it out below.

“Something For Your M.I.N.D.” is out now on Domino.