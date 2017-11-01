Mac DeMarco Auctioning Gross Old Couch For Charity

Arbutus Records is auctioning off a gross old couch that Mac DeMarco owned when he used to live in Montreal. The couch, which is being sold with DeMarco’s blessing, is apparently where he wrote much of his debut album, 2. All proceeds from the auction will go to Rock Camp For Girls Montreal. “This has been living at the Arbutus Records loft for many years now, where Bisou the dog has slept on it every night, and we’re getting rid of it,” an eBay listing reads. Here’s what the couch looks like:

Start bidding on Mac DeMarco's old couch!! Pick up from Montreal/Outremont area ;) https://t.co/7qOfoC81v6 @Msldemarco pic.twitter.com/aV4sv1WKq9 — Arbutus Records (@arbutusrecords) November 1, 2017

Back in 2014, DeMarco auctioned off a dirty pair of sneakers for over $20,000, also for charity.