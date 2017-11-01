Beyoncé Cast As Nala In The Lion King Remake

Beyoncé has officially joined the cast of Disney’s upcoming pseudo-live-action remake of The Lion King. Bey will voice Nala, the childhood friend and love interest of Donald Glover’s Simba, and the rest of the cast will be rounded out by Chiwetel Ejiofor, Alfre Woodard, John Oliver, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Eric André, Keegan-Michael Key, and James Earl Jones, who is set to reprise his role as Mufasa. The Jon Favreau-directed film will hit theaters 7/19/2019.



`