Stone Temple Pilots Announce First Show Since Chester Bennington’s Death

Scott Weiland, the founding singer for the iconic grunge band Stone Temple Pilots, died of an accidental overdose in 2015. Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington, who sang for STP for a few years, took his own life earlier this year. STP haven’t played a show since a may 2016 gig with Bennington. But last year, STP announced plans to hold open auditions for a new singer. And now they’ve announced their first show since Bennington’s death, so maybe they’ll be unveiling their new singer at that show.

According to Blabbermouth, Stone Temple Pilots will play an 11/15 show at the Troubadour in Los Angeles. It’s an invite-only show for Sirius XM listeners. Emails went out to Sirius subscribers to enter a random drawing for free tickets. Winners will be decided at noon today.

Guitarist Dean DeLeo says that the members of the band have gone through 15,000 submissions, though honestly, they should really just go with Joss Stone.