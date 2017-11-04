Arcade Fire Reportedly Playing To Half-Empty Arenas On Current Tour

Arcade Fire’s new album Everything Now didn’t get the warmest critical reception, and it seems that their tour in support of it isn’t getting the biggest fan turnout. The Globe And Mail reports that that the band is struggling to fill arenas on its current North American tour, with the entire upper deck closed off at some shows. Only 4000-6000 fans showed up at their dates in Quebec City, Tampa, and Austin recently; each venue has a capacity to seat roughly 10,000-20,000. Their show in Ottawa this year pulled a crowd of 5739 and netted $396,849 in revenue, while their concert at the same venue in 2014 brought in a crowd of 9798 and a gross of $568,064. The tour is being promoted by Live Nation; last month, Arcade Fire parted ways with their longtime manager Scott Rodger, who works for the Live Nation-affiliated Maverick Management.