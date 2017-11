St. Vincent stopped by The Graham Norton Show on Friday, where she delivered a great performance of her MASSEDUCTION single “Los Ageless” before joining the cast of Murder On The Orient Express on the red sofa for a nice chat. The discussion ranged from her signature guitar to the MASSEDUCTION album art, and after explaining that it is not her butt on the cover, Johnny Depp joked that it was his co-star Josh Gad’s. Watch below.