Watch Jay-Z Give An Impassioned Speech About Meek Mill’s Prison Sentence

The more you think about Meek Mill’s prison sentence, the more ridiculous it becomes. Earlier this week, a Philadelphia judge sentenced Meek to prison for 2-4 years on a probation violation. She ruled that his two recent arrests were enough to constitute a violation, even though charges were dropped in both cases. One charge was over an altercation at a St. Louis airport where an airport employee reportedly really wanted a photo with Meek. The other was for doing a wheelie on a dirtbike. And on top of that petty shit, Meek’s lawyer has accused the judge of some things that, if they’re even close to being true, amount to an absolutely gross breach of ethics.

Meek’s friend Jay-Z issued a statement in favor of Meek yesterday, calling the charges “unjust and heavy handed.” And as SPIN reports, Jay paused his show in Dallas last night to address Meek’s situation. He told the crowd, “He caught a charge when he was, like, 19. He’s 30 now; he’s been on probation for 11 years. Fucking 11 years. Judge gave him two to four years because he got arrested for being on a bike and popping a fucking wheelie.” Watch a fan-made video below.

If this is happening to Meek, you know similar things are happening all the time to people nowhere near as famous. The criminal justice system in this country is so deeply fucked.