Strawberry Runners released their debut EP, In The Garden, In The Night, a couple of weeks ago, and Emi Night came by our offices today to play a few songs from it acoustic for our Stereogum Session series. Unfortunately, due to a technical issue, we lost the first couple minutes of her performance to the void, but the rest is uniformly great: the tail end of “Trouble,” and all of “Brother” and “Dog Days.” All those songs appear on her recently-released EP. Watch the video below.

In The Garden, In The Night is out now via Salinas Records.