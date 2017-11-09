Wilco – “Dynamite My Soul”

Wilco are preparing to reissue Being There, their landmark 1996 sophomore double-LP, as well as their 1995 debut A.M. Both sets contain unreleased tracks, and we’ve already heard one from the A.M. era called “Myrna Lee” featuring bassist John Stirratt on lead vocals. Today they’ve shared a Being There-vintage rarity called “Dynamite My Soul.” It’s just Jeff Tweedy and an acoustic guitar, which means you’ll probably love it no matter which iteration of Wilco is your favorite. Listen below via Pitchfork.

The A.M. and Being There reissues are out 12/1 via Rhino. Pre-order both here.