Archy Marshall, bka King Krule, has launched a fashion line. The collection is available at Babylon LA in Hollywood, and it first went on sale yesterday afternoon. Judging by the store’s Instagram and a preview on Dazed, the collection is mostly (if not entirely) made up of T-shirts and baseball caps. Check out some of the designs below.

King Krule pop up at @babylon.la today / tomorrow. Limited Babylon LA x King Krule capsule available in store. 2-7pm. A post shared by Babylon (@babylon.la) on Nov 8, 2017 at 10:38am PST