Ty Dolla $ign & Future – “Darkside” (Feat. Kiiara)

Earlier today, we learned that Neil Young and DRAM really did record a song together and that that song, “Campfire,” will appear on the soundtrack to the forthcoming Will Smith Netflix movie Bright. That songs’s not out there in the world yet, but another Bright-soundtrack collaboration is. “Darkside” teams up R&B libertine Ty Dolla $ign, sing-rapping hedonist prince Future, and pop singer Kiiara. It’s synthy, portentous pop music, and it’s the sort of thing that exists only to soundtrack moody nighttime-cityscape montages in expensive movies. Check it out below.

The Bright soundtrack is out 12/13 on Atlantic.