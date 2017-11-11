Mac DeMarco Donates More Used Sneakers To Charity

Mac DeMarco already sold one pair of dirty old shoes for over $20,000 and donated the proceeds to charity. And it apparently worked out so well that he’s decided to sell more dirty old shoes for charity. Pitchfork reports that DeMarco, Paul McCartney, Lorde, Grimes, Killer Mike, and more are all auctioning off used and signed footwear through Charity Stars to benefit the Small Steps Project, a UK-based nonprofit that provides aid to children who live on landfills and garbage dumps. Check out some of the shoes below and find the full auction here.

The auction 4 the SIGNED superstars that Lorde donated to the @smallstepsdocs charity is now underway! U can bid @ https://t.co/M7bu09GBwu pic.twitter.com/xZkTyjUXeo — Lorde_fix (@Lorde_fix) November 1, 2017