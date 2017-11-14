Watch Elton John Talk His Early Career, Sing “I’m Still Standing” On Colbert

Elton John has so many hits that he actually just put out a triple-disc greatest-hits box set, which is absolutely ridiculous. And last night, to promote that set, John was a guest on Stephen Colbert’s Late Show, which gave Colbert a chance to dork out on John. Colbert told John that he’d been in an Elton John cover band in eighth grade, and he also sang an extremely brief but comprehensive medley of many of John’s biggest hits to John. John also performed on the show; he and his band trotted out his 1983 hit “I’m Still Standing.” Watch the interview and the performance below.

The Diamonds box set is out now on Island.