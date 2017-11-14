New King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Album Polygondwanaland Being Released As A Free Download This Week

Australian psych-rock crew King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have had an insanely productive year. Thus far in 2017, they’ve released three full-length albums: Flying Microtonal Banana, Murder Of The Universe, and Sketches Of Brunswick East. The day after tomorrow, they’ll follow it up with another one called Polygondwanaland. On Instagram, the band announces that the fourth album will be a free-download, and they encourage fans to share it with whoever: “Free to download and if you wish, free to make copies. Make tapes, make CD’s, make records… We do not own this record. You do. Go forth, share, enjoy.” The band is even allowing the public to download the album’s digital, CD, or vinyl masters. You’ll be able to get the album at the band’s website. It’ll open with the monstrous 10-minute song “Crumbling Castle,” but that’s the only song they’ve shared up until now. Here’s the Instagram announcement: