Saintseneca – “Moon Barks At The Dog”

Back in May, the Columbus-based folk-rock crew Saintseneca released a great one-off song, “Book Of The Dead On Sale,” and today they’ve followed it up with a new track called “Moon Barks At The Dog.” It’s a very pretty and melancholy one that sees the band howling over terse acoustic and a foreboding atmosphere, inviting you to “weep with me in 4/4 time,” which sounds like as good an idea as any. Listen to it below.

Saintseneca also released a new live video for the song:

“Moon Barks At The Dog” is out now. Saintseneca will be on tour with Pinegrove and Adult Mom starting next week.