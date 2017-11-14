Taylor Swift’s Reputation Sold 1.05M Copies In First Four Days In US, Now 2017’s Top Selling Album

Taylor Swift’s Reputation album sold 1.05 million copies in the US over its first four days of release, according to initial sales reports to Nielsen Music. It’s the first album to sell a million copies in a tracking week in nearly two years, since Adele’s 25 sold 1.16 million copies in the frame ending 12/25/2015 (the album’s fifth week on sale).

Reputation was released on Friday, 11/10, through Big Machine Records. It is Swift’s sixth studio album.

Reputation is now Swift’s fourth album to log a million-selling week. It follows her last three studio efforts, which all saw million-selling opening frames: 1989 (1.29 million in 2014), Red (1.21 million, 2012), and Speak Now (1.05 million, 2010). Swift is now the only act to have four million-selling weeks, since Nielsen Music began electronically tracking music sales in 1991. (Adele has tallied three million-selling weeks, but all with the same album: 25.)

Notably, since 2012, the only acts to sell a million copies of any album in a week have been Swift and Adele. Swift did it with Reputation, 1989, and Red. Adele’s 25 bowed with 3.38 million, then sold 1.11 million in its second week and then 1.16 million in its fifth frame.

Industry sources forecast that Reputation is on track to earn Swift her largest sales week yet. Its debut week could surpass her current high-water mark, logged when 1989 launched with 1.29 million sold in its first seven days.

In addition, in just four days, Reputation is now 2017’s biggest-selling album in the US. It has surpassed the sales of the previous largest seller, Ed Sheeran’s ÷, which has sold 919,000 through the week ending 11/9. (Coincidentally, Sheeran is also featured on Reputation, as a guest artist on the song “End Game.”)

Reputation is set to debut at #1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart dated 12/2. If it arrives at #1, it will mark Swift’s fifth leader, following 1989, Red, Speak Now, and Fearless (2008). The top 10 of the 12/2 Billboard 200 chart is scheduled to be announced on Sunday, 11/19.

