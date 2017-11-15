The National – “Maybe Not” (Cat Power Cover)

At a show in London back in September, the National teamed up with Lisa Hannigan to cover Cat Power’s “Maybe Not,” a song from Chan Marshall’s 2003 album You Are Free. And as Pitchfork points out, the band has now shared a studio cover of that same song. As part of the Spotify Singles program, the National played a lush and contemplative live-in-studio version of “Maybe Not.” They also played “Carin At The Liquor Store,” a song from their newish album Sleep Well Beast. Listen to the Spotify Single below.

Sleep Well Beast is out now on 4AD.