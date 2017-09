The National have been touring in support of their excellent new album Sleep Well Beast, and they’ve been sneaking a bunch of unexpected covers into their setlists. We’ve already posted about them covering New Order and Talking Heads this week, and during their two-day stand at London’s Hammersmith Apollo on Wednesday and Thursday, they broke out renditions of Cat Power’s “Maybe Not” and Queen’s 1984 hit “I Want To Break Free.” Watch fan-shot footage below.