Eaux Claires Teases Moses Sumney, Low, Pussy Riot, & More For 2018

Bon Iver’s annual festival Eaux Claires — the Gathering of the Whatever Bon Iver Fans Are Called — is entering its fourth year in 2018. It’ll be coming to Eau Claire, Wisconsin 7/6-7. And on the festival website, someone just posted a half-hour mix of unidentified music, which we can probably safely assume is full of teasers for next year’s festival lineup.

The mix features Justin Vernon talking about the experience of the festival, as well as what sounds like a clip of a Patti Smith interview. It also features a whole lot of music. And as this Reddit thread points out, the mix includes tracks from Moses Sumney, Pussy Riot, Low, Kevin Morby, Jlin, Serpentwithfeet, Phil Cook, This Is The Kit, Marijuana Deathsquads, HO99O9, and something, around the 5:30 mark, that sounds like it could be an unreleased Bon Iver song. Check it out here.

And it probably won’t happen, but Vernon has high hopes for what the lineup could include:

Current deepest and personal secret: Want Tom Waits at Eaux Claires. Maybe BIG TIME performance?#myfirsttape — blobtower (@blobtower) October 17, 2017

If Vernon manages to book Tom Waits, I’ll see you there.