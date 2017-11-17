Watch Alex Lahey Make Her TV Debut On Seth Meyers

Last month, the Australian songwriter and recent-vintage Stereogum Artist To Watch Alex Lahey cranked out I Love You Like A Brother, a debut album jammed with nervous, wiry pop-punk hooks. And last night on Late Night With Seth Meyers, Lahey made her first-ever TV appearance. (Or at least Meyers said it was her TV debut; if Lahey has ever shown up on Australian television, I haven’t been able to find it.) With her band, Lahey plowed her way through the nervously exuberant banger “Every Day’s The Weekend“; watch it below.

I Love You Like A Brother is out now on Dead Oceans.